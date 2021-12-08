$100 million dollar investment in water infrastructure announced for the State of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Reynolds announced today that she is allocating $75 million for the Water Infrastructure Fund and $25 million for the Conservation Infrastructure Project.

The goal of the Water Infrastructure Fund aims at reducing excessive nutrients, improving drought resiliency, reducing food risks, improving public health, promoting reuse of water and wastewater, and providing significant economic benefits to communities and the state. The goal of the Conservation Infrastructure Project is to improve water quality, habitat, recreation opportunities, and carbon sequestration.

“We recognize the value and importance of water quality and what that means to families, businesses, and economic prosperity for our state,” said Gov. Reynolds. “That’s why we remain committed to improving Iowa’s water quality and providing these historic investments to local communities, landowners, and organizations that aim to protect, preserve and restore Iowa’s water resources.”

Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls released his own statement in regards to the news:

“Governor Reynolds’ news release today titled “$100M investment in Water Infrastructure, Conservation Practices” left out a key fact, one Iowans need to know and should be included in every story. Every Iowa Republican member of Congress voted against the legislation providing these funds. Iowans should thank Representative Cindy Axne for casting the only Iowa vote to bring our state cleaner drinking water, reduce flooding, strengthen our economy, and make Iowa a more attractive place to live.”

The funding will come from federal ARPA dollars through a grant program within the Iowa Finance Authority. The grant application process will open on December 15th and can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.