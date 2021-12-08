Advertisement

Big Brother Big Sister holds ribbon cutting for new building

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Big Brother Big Sister of the Mississippi Valley held a ribbon cutting Tuesday to celebrate the new location and building.

Located off of 35th Street Court in Davenport the new building doubled the space for BBBS of the Mississippi Valley.

”It’s a wonderful day for our organization, for our kids and families and volunteers,” President and CEO of BBBS of the Mississippi Valley Jay Justin said. “The community came together and created this wonderful new mentoring center for our organization to use for the next 20 to 30 years. We couldn’t be more honored.”

An open house followed the ceremony giving the public a chance to see the new space.

BBS of the Mississippi Valley’s mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

