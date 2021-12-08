City of Davenport to vote on redevelopment of Scott County Juvenile Detention Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The redevelopment of a new Scott County Juvenile Detention Center is back on the agenda for the Davenport City Council.

Members will vote on whether to redevelop a new site Wednesday night at City Hall.

In a prior council meeting, members created a resolution for the detention center, explaining their opposition.

The letter states: “Davenport City Council cannot support any plan to redevelop the site at West 4th and Warren Streets to house a larger Juvenile Detention Center for the following reasons”:

Neighborhood Impact

Economic Redevelopment Impact

Transportation, Access, and Environment

Higher Operating Costs

Transparency

The resolution says the site is near urban, diverse neighborhoods, where many families are already struggling with poverty related issues.

Several community members spoke out a the meeting to express their disapproval for the detention center as well.

“Is the purpose and scope of this new center changed and expanded from that of the current facility, is it the intention of the board of supervisors and management of our current juvenile corrections resources, to create an actual juvenile jail, where inmates will be incarcerated for extended correctional sentences, because that might be a game changer for a lot of people,” said a 3rd Ward Resident.

“My question is why haven’t Iowa figured out like other cities and states around the country that restorative justice measures work and we haven’t tried that,” said Davenport NAACP President Micheal Guster.

City Council member Marion Meginnis of the 3rd Ward says several more people got up to speak and she’s expecting people to show up once again to Wednesdays meeting for outcome of the vote.

Another resolution on the docket, is for a new group violence intervention project to address ongoing gun crime in Davenport. The contract is for a total of 2-years, with a cost of $385,000.

In the resolution for this item, it says the City Council has designated funding through the American Rescue Plan Act for this violence intervention program.

Tonight’s City Council meeting is at 5:30pm at Davenport City Hall.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.