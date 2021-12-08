‘Every bed is occupied’; Quad City health systems near capacity as COVID hospitalizations surge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad City doctors say hospitalizations are reaching a ‘critical point’. In some cases, the hospital systems have transferred patients due to a lack of bed space.

Health officials say the number of COVID cases has not reached the peak the Quad Cities saw in November 2020. However, officials say this surge combined with more non-COVID patients is more challenging to manage than in late 2020.

“Fatigued isn’t a strong enough word for the sentiment in our community right now,” said Amy Thoreson, director of the Scott County Health Department.

UnityPoint-Trinity says on November 18 they had 26 hospitalized COVID patients. As of December 8, they have 81.

“Out of those 80 or so patients 16 or 17 of them are in the intensive care unit,” said Dr. Toyosi Olutade, Chief Medical Officer at UnityPoint Health.

The recent surge is overwhelming resources.

‘You run into situations where not only are you trying to find actual rooms for patients to be in. We still are struggling with having enough staff to manage our volumes on top of that,” said Dr. Christopher Crome, VP of Medical Affairs at Genesis Health System.

Genesis says they have had wait times over three hours in their emergency department for non-critically ill patients. If the influx continues, health officials say they will consider delaying elective procedures.

“The case counts are high, hospital systems are strapped, and there is no immediate end in sight,” said Amy Thoreson, Director of the Scott County Health Department.

Genesis and UnityPoint say the majority of COVID patients in their ICUs are unvaccinated.

