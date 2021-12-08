Fire investigators determine cause of Abarrotes Carrillo Mexican restaurant fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire that broke out at Abarrotes Carrillo Mexican restaurant Saturday night.

Officials say the fire was due to a commercial stove in the first floor business being too close to a wall, causing heat to transfer from the stove top burners into the wall cavity.

At 9:18 p.m. Saturday, the Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 900 block of West 3rd Street. The fire department said everyone was able to evacuate the building as crews arrived and no one was injured.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.