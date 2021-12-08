Advertisement

Fire investigators determine cause of Abarrotes Carrillo Mexican restaurant fire

Various firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Mexican grocery store and restaurant,...
Various firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Mexican grocery store and restaurant, Abarrotes Carrillo on Warren & 3rd St. in Davenport.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire that broke out at Abarrotes Carrillo Mexican restaurant Saturday night.

Officials say the fire was due to a commercial stove in the first floor business being too close to a wall, causing heat to transfer from the stove top burners into the wall cavity.

At 9:18 p.m. Saturday, the Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 900 block of West 3rd Street. The fire department said everyone was able to evacuate the building as crews arrived and no one was injured.

