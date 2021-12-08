Advertisement

How to see the International Space Station Wednesday evening

It will be visible for seven minutes
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Folks in the QCA will have the chance to view the International Space Station flying overhead Wednesday night. Around 5:15PM it will appear as a moving light in the sky from WNW to the SE. Skies will be clear so viewing should be optimal, just dress warmly as temps will be in the 20s and 30s.

