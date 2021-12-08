Illinois, Chicago departments of public health confirm state’s first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant

CHICAGO (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Chicago Department of Public Health Tuesday announced the state’s first known COVID-19 case caused by the Omicron variant in a Chicago resident.

The resident, who is fully vaccinated with a booster dose, was exposed to the variant by an out-of-state visitor who carried the variant, according to a media release.

The Chicago resident did not require hospitalization, is improving and has self-isolated since their symptoms began.

Public health officials are continuing to perform contact tracing, according to the release.

“Scientists need time to learn more about the Omicron COVID-19 variant, but in the meantime, we already know how to be vigilant,” Gov. JB Pritzker said. “So, get your vaccine, get your booster, wear your mask indoors, wash your hands, and get tested for COVID-19 if you feel sick or have been exposed to someone who tested positive. I encourage all Illinois residents to make a plan for how to best protect themselves and their loved ones, especially in the holiday season.”

“The City and CDPH continue to closely monitor the Omicron variant and work with medical experts to better inform our residents,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. “To meet the urgency of this moment, it’s crucial that our residents continue to get vaccinated and receive their booster shot. We are committed to distributing the vaccine as widely and equitably as we can across our city through community-based clinics, City-run clinics, and our recently expanded Protect Chicago At Home program.”

South African authorities were the first to report the Omicron variant to the World Health Organization on Nov. 24, with retroactive testing confirming the variant to be present in Europe at least five days prior.

The variant has been found in more than three dozen countries worldwide, contains a large number of mutations, and has been classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“While unsurprising, this news should remind Chicagoans of the ongoing threat from COVID-19, especially as families prepare to come together over the holidays,” CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady said. “We know how to slow the spread of this virus: get vaccinated, get boosted, get tested if you have symptoms or have been in contact with someone with COVID-19, and stay away from others if you test positive. Wear a mask indoors, avoid poorly ventilated spaces, practice social distancing, and wash your hands.”

The first case in the United States was reported on Dec. 1, and both travel-associated and non-travel-associated cases have subsequently been reported from multiple states.

Public health officials have been anticipating detection of this variant and expect further cases to be reported in the coming days and weeks, according to the release.

While there are concerns about how quickly this variant has emerged and spread in South Africa, much remains to be learned about how it behaves, and IDPH and CDPH will continue working closely with CDC to closely monitor this case and others, according to the release.

“Public health experts and scientists worldwide continue to study the newest variant, Omicron, to determine if it spreads more easily, causes more severe illness, and how effective the current vaccines are against it,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “While we don’t have all the answers right now, we know the general prevention strategies we’ve been recommending – vaccination, boosters, masking, testing, physical distancing – are our best protection against the virus and its variants. As long as the virus continues to circulate, it has the potential to mutate into new variants. Vaccination can help stop circulation, but we need more people to get vaccinated.”

IDPH laboratories continue to perform genomic sequencing of positive specimens to identify any variants, including Omicron, according to the release.

IDPH has renewed its ask for hospitals across Illinois and laboratories to increase the number of positive specimens they send to the IDPH labs for sequencing.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.