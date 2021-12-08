Advertisement

Iowa Cubs under new ownership

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Cubs are now under new ownership.

The triple-A baseball club announced on Wednesday it entered an agreement with Diamond Baseball Holdings, a subsidiary of global sports and entertainment company Endeavor.

Michael Gartner had been the chairman and principal owner of the Iowa Cubs for the past 22 seasons.

The team will remain a minor league affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, and will continue to be led by GM and President Sam Bernabe.

In a statement, the team said DBH and Bernabe will work to realize the club’s ambitions.

Pat Battle, DBH’s Executive Chairman, and Peter B. Freund, CEO of DBH, said creating an incredible fan experience remains their number one priority.

The Iowa Cubs have been a triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs since 1981, and have played home games at Principal Park in Des Moines since 1992.

