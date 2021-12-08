Advertisement

Man shot by officers in Iowa Falls after allegedly displaying shotgun, stalking woman

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
IOWA FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement in north central Iowa said officers shot a man who later died after he followed a woman in his vehicle, displayed a shotgun and attempted to flee the scene on Wednesday morning.

Officials said a woman reported a man that was stalking her by following her in his vehicle just after 7 a.m. in Iowa Falls. Police said the two have had previous relationships.

Officers said they witnessed the man strike the woman’s vehicle with his vehicle in the area of Siloam Avenue and River Street.

That’s when officers said they ordered the man to get out of his vehicle, but he refused and displayed a shotgun.

Officials said they were able to get the woman to safety before the suspect attempted to flee the scene and was shot by officers.

The suspect died from his injuries.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating this incident.

The names of the people involved have not been released.

