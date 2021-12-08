Navigator CO₂ Ventures holds meeting about ‘Heartland Greenway’ pipeline in Clinton County

CLINTON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - A meeting was held in Clinton County Tuesday about a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline, called the Heartland Greenway spanning 13 hundred miles and five states including Iowa and Illinois.

Texas-based company Navigator CO₂ Ventures has proposed the Heartland Greenway to cross several counties in the area, including Clinton, Des Moines, and Lee Counties in Iowa and Hancock and McDonough Counties in Illinois.

The Company website says its goal is to capture climate changing carbon dioxide from Agricultural plants and permanently store it underground, it would be comparable to removing three million cars from the roads.

The Sierra Club says it’s concerned the CO2 will instead be burned for energy or the pipe might leak.

The Company aims to inform the public and answer equations from landowners.

Wednesday there will be two more meetings held in Des Moines County at Loft Events in Burlington starting at noon and Lee County at Small Grand Things in West Point at 6 p.m.

