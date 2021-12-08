Advertisement

No injuries reported in Bettendorf house fire Wednesday

No injuries were reported in a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon at a Bettendorf home.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported in a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon at a Bettendorf home.

The fire happened on 26th 1/2 Street.

Details are limited at this time, but firefighters said everyone got out OK that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Davenport firefighters also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided on-air and online.

