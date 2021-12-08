No injuries reported in Bettendorf house fire Wednesday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported in a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon at a Bettendorf home.

The fire happened on 26th 1/2 Street.

Details are limited at this time, but firefighters said everyone got out OK that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Davenport firefighters also responded to the scene.

