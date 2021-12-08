Advertisement

Police ID suspect killed, officer hurt during chase

A Des Moines Police officer and a suspect are recovering this morning after police say a...
A Des Moines Police officer and a suspect are recovering this morning after police say a vehicle hit them during a chase.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have identified a suspect who died and an officer who was hurt when both were hit by a car as they ran into a street during an altercation.

Police say 31-year-old Donald Hill, of Des Moines, was fatally injured and 48-year-old Officer Curt Brass was seriously hurt in the Monday night crash.

Police have said the incident began when the officer stopped and questioned Hill, who fled on foot.

Police say the two men struggled before Hill ran into SE 14th Street followed by Brass, and both men were hit by a vehicle.

They were rushed to a hospital, where Hill died. Police say Brass is expected to recover.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pablo Miramontes-Gonzalez, 31, of Denver, Colorado, faces charges of assault, a serious...
Man accused of assaulting bus driver on I-280 in Davenport
A truck crashed into the weight room at Palmer College of Chiropractic early Friday.
Davenport man facing charges in connection with Palmer College crash
Andrienne Chandler is being remembered as a loving mother and a funny, caring person.
Mother dies from COVID-19 shortly after giving birth to fourth child
Nick Cannon produced “Wild ’n Out,” a comedy improv series for VH1, a ViacomCBS-owned cable...
Nick Cannon mourns death of 5-month-old son to brain cancer, dedicates show in his honor
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in...
Tyson Foods announces year-end bonuses for frontline and hourly workers

Latest News

Man shot by officers in Iowa Falls after allegedly displaying shotgun, stalking woman
Iowa to pay $1.9M to settle religious, speech rights cases
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand speaks in Des Moines, Iowa.
Iowa Auditor Sand seeking 2nd term, won’t run for governor
(Source: AP)
Top female officer sues Iowa for gender bias, retaliation