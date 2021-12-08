Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition to discuss omicron variant

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition is scheduled to meet via Zoom Wednesday, you can watch it live here at 10:30am.

The coalition will discuss the following topics:

• Update from hospital systems on capacity and quickly rising COVID patient counts

• What we know now regarding COVID-19 and the Omicron variant

• Reminders that vaccination, masking in public, and vigilance remain our best tools

Health officials to discuss this topic include:

• Dr. Louis Katz, medical director of the Scott County Health Department

• Dr. Christopher Crome, vice president of medical affairs at Genesis Health System

• Dr. Toyosi Olutade, chief medical officer at UnityPoint Health-Quad Cities

• Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department

• Amy Thoreson, director of the Scott County Health Department.

TV6 will have a full report in evening shows.

