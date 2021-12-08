Rock Island County Health Department reports 2 deaths, 253 new cases of COVID-19
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported two COVID-19 deaths Wednesday since the last report Monday. The total number of deaths is now 393.
The deaths were reported to be a man in his 90s who died at home and a man in his 60s who was hospitalized.
“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the friends and families of these residents,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.
In addition, the health department reported 253 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Monday. The total number of cases now is 21,194.
Currently, 55 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus, the health department said. The average age of newly infected patients is 35.
The new cases are:
- Two women in their 90s
- Seven women in their 80s
- Five women in their 70s
- Nine women in their 60s
- 16 women in their 50s
- 13 women in their 40s
- 27 women in their 30s
- 23 women in their 20s
- Five women in their teens
- Eight girls in their teens
- 24 girls younger than 13
- Two girl infants one or younger
- Two men in their 80s
- Three men in their 70s
- 11 men in their 60s
- 14 men in their 50s
- 15 men in their 40s
- 13 men in their 30s
- 11 men in their 20s
- Five men in their teens
- 14 boys in their teens
- 22 boys younger than 13
- Two boy infants one or younger
