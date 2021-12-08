Rock Island County Health Department reports 2 deaths, 253 new cases of COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported two COVID-19 deaths Wednesday since the last report Monday. The total number of deaths is now 393.

The deaths were reported to be a man in his 90s who died at home and a man in his 60s who was hospitalized.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the friends and families of these residents,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

In addition, the health department reported 253 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Monday. The total number of cases now is 21,194.

Currently, 55 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus, the health department said. The average age of newly infected patients is 35.

The new cases are:

Two women in their 90s

Seven women in their 80s

Five women in their 70s

Nine women in their 60s

16 women in their 50s

13 women in their 40s

27 women in their 30s

23 women in their 20s

Five women in their teens

Eight girls in their teens

24 girls younger than 13

Two girl infants one or younger

Two men in their 80s

Three men in their 70s

11 men in their 60s

14 men in their 50s

15 men in their 40s

13 men in their 30s

11 men in their 20s

Five men in their teens

14 boys in their teens

22 boys younger than 13

Two boy infants one or younger

