Savanna closes all city buildings to non-employees
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNA, ILL. (KWQC) - Mayor of Savanna, Illinois Chris Lain said all city buildings will be closed to non-employees starting Wednesday until further notice.
Lain said in a Facebook post on Tuesday he made the decision to limit COVID-19 exposure to City employees and keep essential services running.
If Savanna’s COVID-19 numbers begin to go down, Lain said he will re-evaluate the restriction.
Lain said Department heads have been notified and will work with their teams to implement the changes.
City Hall can be reached during this time at (815)273-2251, Lain said. Payments can be dropped off in the dropbox outside City Hall anytime.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.