Savanna closes all city buildings to non-employees

SAVANNA, ILL. (KWQC) - Mayor of Savanna, Illinois Chris Lain said all city buildings will be closed to non-employees starting Wednesday until further notice.

Lain said in a Facebook post on Tuesday he made the decision to limit COVID-19 exposure to City employees and keep essential services running.

If Savanna’s COVID-19 numbers begin to go down, Lain said he will re-evaluate the restriction.

Lain said Department heads have been notified and will work with their teams to implement the changes.

City Hall can be reached during this time at (815)273-2251, Lain said. Payments can be dropped off in the dropbox outside City Hall anytime.

