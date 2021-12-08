Advertisement

1st Avenue in Sterling to reopen as two-way street

Starting Friday morning First Avenue will reopen as a two-way street with construction complete.
Starting Friday morning First Avenue will reopen as a two-way street with construction complete.(KWQC/City of Sterling)
By Madison McAdoo
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, ILL. (KWQC) - Starting Friday morning First Avenue will reopen as a two-way street with construction complete.

The City of Sterling said in a media release from 5th Street to Lefevre will now be a two-way street on First Avenue.

New traffic signals will be functioning at that time, the City said. New lane markings include turn arrows and a yellow broken centerline which indicates two-way traffic. Signs have been placed on the cross streets indicating there is now two-way traffic.

The City urges drivers to drive with extra caution and at reduced speeds until traffic becomes accustomed to the traffic pattern change.

A study conducted by the University of Louisville found that the risk of collision or injury doubles when driving through a neighborhood of one-way streets, the City said. The study also found if you are riding a bike or walking, you are also more likely to be injured on a one-way street. In terms of property values, they found “continued correlation with increased property values on two-way compared to one-way streets.”

The City said the benefits of converting one-way streets to two-way streets include; slower traffic speeds, reduced accidents, reduced accident severity, decrease “Vehicle Miles Traveled” by eliminating indirect routes (driving around the block to get to your destination), pedestrian safety tends to increase, property values tend to increase (creates more of a neighborhood feel) and eliminates wrong-way drivers.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pablo Miramontes-Gonzalez, 31, of Denver, Colorado, faces charges of assault, a serious...
Man accused of assaulting bus driver on I-280 in Davenport
Andrienne Chandler is being remembered as a loving mother and a funny, caring person.
Mother dies from COVID-19 shortly after giving birth to fourth child
A truck crashed into the weight room at Palmer College of Chiropractic early Friday.
Davenport man facing charges in connection with Palmer College crash
Nick Cannon produced “Wild ’n Out,” a comedy improv series for VH1, a ViacomCBS-owned cable...
Nick Cannon mourns death of 5-month-old son to brain cancer, dedicates show in his honor
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in...
Tyson Foods announces year-end bonuses for frontline and hourly workers

Latest News

City Council Meeting
City of Davenport to vote on redevelopment of Scott County Juvenile Detention Center
City Council Meeting
Davenport City Counil Mtg Preview
The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Chicago Department of Public Health Tuesday...
Illinois, Chicago departments of public health confirm state’s first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant
Mayor of Savanna, Illinois Chris Lain said all city buildings will be closed to non-employees...
Savanna closes all city buildings to non-employees