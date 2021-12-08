Sunny & warm today

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- After a breezy and cold Tuesday, Wednesday will be a transition day, meaning we will have a lot of sunshine and temps will get close to normal in the mid 30s. A quick moving system will arrive Thursday morning bringing a wintry mix into the area for the morning commute. It doesn’t appear to be enough to impact travel, but we will keep an eye on it. A more potent system will arrive on Friday night. Ahead of it we should warm into the 40s and 50s meaning it will start out as rain before switching over to snow very early Saturday morning. There is the potential for light accumulations, but the heavy snow stays well to our NW. Temps will rebound to the 40s and 50s on Sunday and all of next week.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 35º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 25º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: AM Wintry mix/PM Sun. High: 45º.

