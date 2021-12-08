Advertisement

Sunny & warm today

Wintry mix possible Thursday morning
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:17 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- After a breezy and cold Tuesday, Wednesday will be a transition day, meaning we will have a lot of sunshine and temps will get close to normal in the mid 30s.  A quick moving system will arrive Thursday morning bringing a wintry mix into the area for the morning commute.  It doesn’t appear to be enough to impact travel, but we will keep an eye on it.   A more potent system will arrive on Friday night.  Ahead of it we should warm into the 40s and 50s meaning it will start out as rain before switching over to snow very early Saturday morning.  There is the potential for light accumulations, but the heavy snow stays well to our NW.  Temps will rebound to the 40s and 50s on Sunday and all of next week.

TODAY: Sunny.  High: 35º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds.  Low: 25º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: AM Wintry mix/PM Sun.  High: 45º.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pablo Miramontes-Gonzalez, 31, of Denver, Colorado, faces charges of assault, a serious...
Man accused of assaulting bus driver on I-280 in Davenport
Andrienne Chandler is being remembered as a loving mother and a funny, caring person.
Mother dies from COVID-19 shortly after giving birth to fourth child
Nick Cannon produced “Wild ’n Out,” a comedy improv series for VH1, a ViacomCBS-owned cable...
Nick Cannon mourns death of 5-month-old son to brain cancer, dedicates show in his honor
A truck crashed into the weight room at Palmer College of Chiropractic early Friday.
Davenport man facing charges in connection with Palmer College crash
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in...
Tyson Foods announces year-end bonuses for frontline and hourly workers

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Sun and 30s Wednesday
A gradual warming trend starts Wednesday
First Alert Forecast - Sun and 30s Wednesday
First Alert Forecast - Sun and 30s Wednesday
Flakes today
Few flakes today
First Alert Forecast - A few flakes of snow Tuesday and daytime chills in the teens
More Chilly Weather Ahead