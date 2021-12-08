Advertisement

Top female officer sues Iowa for gender bias, retaliation

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A top-ranking female Iowa law enforcement officer is suing the state police department, saying she’s faced years of retaliation after reporting misspending and gender discrimination.

Charis Paulson alleges that she’s the only director with the Iowa Department of Public Safety to work in a cubicle and not a private office, to not have an assigned parking spot, to be excluded from director meetings, and to report to someone with a lower rank.

Paulson became the first woman to lead the Division of Criminal Investigation in 2012 and in recent years has served in department administrative roles.

She filed a lawsuit this week alleging that she’s faced retaliation since reporting misspending and disparate treatment in 2016.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pablo Miramontes-Gonzalez, 31, of Denver, Colorado, faces charges of assault, a serious...
Man accused of assaulting bus driver on I-280 in Davenport
A truck crashed into the weight room at Palmer College of Chiropractic early Friday.
Davenport man facing charges in connection with Palmer College crash
Andrienne Chandler is being remembered as a loving mother and a funny, caring person.
Mother dies from COVID-19 shortly after giving birth to fourth child
Nick Cannon produced “Wild ’n Out,” a comedy improv series for VH1, a ViacomCBS-owned cable...
Nick Cannon mourns death of 5-month-old son to brain cancer, dedicates show in his honor
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in...
Tyson Foods announces year-end bonuses for frontline and hourly workers

Latest News

Man shot by officers in Iowa Falls after allegedly displaying shotgun, stalking woman
Iowa to pay $1.9M to settle religious, speech rights cases
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand speaks in Des Moines, Iowa.
Iowa Auditor Sand seeking 2nd term, won’t run for governor
A Des Moines Police officer and a suspect are recovering this morning after police say a...
Police ID suspect killed, officer hurt during chase