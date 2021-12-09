Advertisement

Anti-Semitic flyers seen posted in Denver neighborhood

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021
(CNN) - Just days after the start of Hanukkah, a resident discovered anti-Semitic flyers posted around a Denver neighborhood.

Those who work to combat this type of hatred say the timing is no coincidence.

This time of year, the holiday season brings us so many signs of joy.

But amid the festive displays, people in this uptown Denver neighborhood discovered one of hate.

“They were bright green stickers posted right at eye level. So really hard to miss,” Jess said, a Denver resident.

The anti-Semitic messages are associating Jewish people with deadly terrorist attacks in the United States.

Jess stopped, read the sign and then took the flyer down.

She also found another anti-Semitic flyer about Israel nearby.

“It’s really alarming,” Jess said.

An anti-Semitic group is named on the flyers and its members, anti-Semites and white supremacists, are thought to be the distributors of the hate-filled messages.

Jess discovered the flyers only days after Hanukkah began.

And that is intentional timing, according to the Regional Offices of the Anti-Defamation League.

“It’s really especially disappointing that these stickers were put up during Hanukkah, a holiday that really marks Jewish pride, Jewish existence,” Scott Levin said, Regional Director of the ADL Mountain States Region.

Denver police mentioned they are aware of the flyers and looking into the matter.

According to the ADL, the flyers represent an increasing trend.

“Prior to this most recent incident we had calculated that we had almost 120 of these propaganda type incidents that have occurred just over the past year and a half in the Denver and Colorado area,” Levin said.

And in late January of this year, there were reports of white supremacist stickers that were posted in Cheeseman Park.

The ADL says the best way to combat the problem is to continue reporting these signs of hate.

“It’s important for the police and law enforcement to know about these types of incidents in case they progress to something worse. And after contacting law enforcement, we’d like them to contact us at the ADL as well,” Levin said.

