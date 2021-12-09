Advertisement

Cash payments to teen girls described at Maxwell trial

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian Everdell prior to the testimony of "Kate,"during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in New York. Maxwell 's family have written to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland requesting that authorities stop using four-point restraints to shackle her hands, waist and feet when she is moved from a holding cell to the courtroom, and that she receive a food pack and a bar of soap each day.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A former boyfriend of a woman who says she was paid to give sexual favors to Jeffrey Epstein starting at age 14 corroborated parts of her account at the sex trafficking trial of the millionaire’s longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The man said Wednesday on multiple occasions in the early 2000s he drove three girls he knew to Epstein’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The teenagers would emerge an hour later with $100 bills.

The girls included a woman who testified Tuesday that she made hundreds of dollars giving sexualized massages to Epstein.

Maxwell’s lawyers say she wasn’t aware of any sexual misconduct.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pablo Miramontes-Gonzalez, 31, of Denver, Colorado, faces charges of assault, a serious...
Man accused of assaulting bus driver on I-280 in Davenport
A truck crashed into the weight room at Palmer College of Chiropractic early Friday.
Davenport man facing charges in connection with Palmer College crash
Various firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Mexican grocery store and restaurant,...
Fire investigators determine cause of Abarrotes Carrillo Mexican restaurant fire
Mayor of Savanna, Illinois Chris Lain said all city buildings will be closed to non-employees...
Savanna closes all city buildings to non-employees
Andrienne Chandler is being remembered as a loving mother and a funny, caring person.
Mother dies from COVID-19 shortly after giving birth to fourth child

Latest News

Glenwood Resource Center.
Federal report: Iowa violates rights of disabled people
Iowa COVID-19
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record high for 2021, officials report Wednesday
Larrianna Jackson was charged last Friday with felony second-degree battery and with cruelty to...
Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Jussie Smollett case in jurors’ hands at Chicago trial