COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record high for 2021, officials report Wednesday
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health Wednesday reported 777 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, a new record high for 2021.
That’s up from a 721 reported Dec. 1.
Of Wednesday’s hospitalizations, 185 were in the intensive care unit.
According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, 73.8% of those hospitalized and 84.3% of those in the ICU were not fully vaccinated.
IDPH also reported 13,039 new cases - a daily average of nearly 1,863 cases - and 105 deaths between Dec. 1 and Wednesday.
That brings the total number of cases to 542,422 and 7,550 deaths. The seven-day positivity rate was 12.3%.
Locally:
Scott County reported 859 new cases and six deaths over the last seven days, bringing the total number of cases to 28,027 and 301 deaths. The seven-day positivity rate was 14.8%.
Clinton County reported 305 new cases and one death over the last seven days, bringing the total number of cases to 8,421 and 116 deaths. The seven-day positivity rate was 18.1%.
Des Moines County reported 66 new cases and three deaths over the last seven days, bringing the total number of cases to 7,223 and 109 deaths. The seven-day positivity rate was 7.9%.
Muscatine County reported 132 new cases and one death over the last seven days, bringing the total number of cases to 6,860 and 118 deaths. The seven-day positivity rate was 11.4%.
Visit TV6′s Tracking the Curve page for more information.
