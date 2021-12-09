Davenport City Council votes against juvenile detention center site

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport City Council unanimously voted for a resolution against the speculated site for a new Scott County Juvenile Detention Center at Wednesday night’s meeting.

A parking lot on West 4th St. and Warren St. is speculated to be the site for the Youth Justice and Rehab Center. Third Ward Alderwoman Marion Meginnis and Alderman At Large Kyle Grip introduced the resolution.

Last week, Jeremy Kaiser, Director of the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center, told TV6 News there were no official plans for the building site just yet.

Gripp said he understands the need for a new center, but the county hasn’t listened to the council.

“Since they would like that improvement to happen in the City of Davenport, my point is the City of Davenport needs to be a part of that conversation,” Gripp said. “Our opinion needs to be heard and to count.”

Meanwhile, Meginnis said more can be done to invest in social work programs and other city programs to curve crime.

“We set aside money for enhancements to neighborhood parks that are in our low to moderate-income census tracts so that ... kids could have a richer recreational experience,” Meginnis said.

Ken Croken was the only Scott County Supervisor in attendance at Wednesday night’s meeting.

“I think this resolution reflects the popular will of the people of Scott County,” Kroken said. “At this point, it is not clear to me where the county will go with this.”

The resolution is non-binding, so the county can still decide to build at the speculated site.

Gripp said he’s open to a location within Davenport, but ultimately it needs to be a decision between both governing bodies.

“I don’t intend to debate all the merits of the different potential locations,” Gripp said. “I think it’s important that we’re having those conversations with the board of supervisors.”

Kaiser and Ken Beck, Chair of the Scott County Board of Supervisors, have not yet responded to TV6 News’ request for comment.

