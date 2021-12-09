Advertisement

Decreasing clouds this afternoon

Near record highs next week!
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - Decreasing clouds are expected this afternoon, especially west of the Mississippi River. Areas in Illinois may see a little sun before it sets later this afternoon. SE winds should help temps warm into the 40s and maybe even 50º this evening, before the winds switch to the northwest. A strong system will arrive on Friday afternoon bringing rain to the QCA and highs in the 40s and 50s. On the backside of the system there will be strong NW winds and light snow. Accumulations look to be around an inch near Iowa City to Galena to a dusting here in the QC metro. Looking ahead to next week, near record highs will be possible by Tuesday and Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. High: 50º Winds: S/NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 30º Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Afternoon showers. A little breezy High: 52º.

