Advertisement

NY attorney general Letitia James ends run for governor

New York Attorney General Letitia James acknowledges questions from journalists at a news...
New York Attorney General Letitia James acknowledges questions from journalists at a news conference in New York City on May 21. James suspended her campaign for governor on Thursday, saying she will run for reelection to her current position.(Richard Drew | AP / Richard Drew)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James suspended her campaign for governor on Thursday, saying she will run for reelection to her current position to “finish the job” amid numerous ongoing investigations.

James, a Democrat, had announced in late October that she was running for governor, two months after a sexual harassment investigation she oversaw led former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign. She had been expected to be a strong challenger against Gov. Kathy Hochul for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in an increasingly crowded field.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” James, a Democrat, said in a statement. “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.”

James, 62, is the first woman elected as New York’s attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role.

James ended her campaign for governor the same day it was reported that she was seeking to have former President Donald Trump sit for a deposition in an ongoing civil probe into his business practices. A familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly and did so under the condition of anonymity told The Associated Press that James’ office requested the Trump provide testimony Jan. 7.

James’ office would not comment on the Trump matter, but it has spent more than two years looking at whether the Trump Organization misled banks or tax officials about the value of assets.

Earlier on Thursday, James’ office canceled a planned event on Long Island.

Since she became attorney general in 2019, James’ office filed dozens of lawsuits against the Trump administration over federal policies on immigration, the environment and other matters. James also filed a lawsuit accusing National Rifle Association leaders of financial mismanagement — seeking to shut down the gun-rights organization — and has secured hundreds of millions of dollars in settlements from companies involved in the opioid industry.

James’ decision to run for governor so soon after overseeing the investigation that led to Cuomo’s exit reinforced feelings among his allies that the probe was politically motivated — an assertion James has dismissed.

As governor, Cuomo endorsed James for attorney general and headlined a fundraiser for her in 2018 as she ran in a four-way Democratic primary to replace Eric Schneiderman, who abruptly resigned amid allegations that he abused women.

Both the governor’s office and the attorney general’s office are on the ballot in 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Various firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Mexican grocery store and restaurant,...
Fire investigators determine cause of Abarrotes Carrillo Mexican restaurant fire
Quad Cities hospitals seeing staffing shortages, increase in COVID hospitalizations
‘Every bed is occupied’; Quad City health systems near capacity as COVID hospitalizations surge
Mayor of Savanna, Illinois Chris Lain said all city buildings will be closed to non-employees...
Savanna closes all city buildings to non-employees
forecast 12-08
Cloudy, milder and a bit more active into the weekend
No injuries were reported in a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon at a Bettendorf home.
No injuries reported in Bettendorf house fire Wednesday

Latest News

The Biden administration says the virtual gathering is a critical meeting at a moment when a...
Biden sounds alarm at virtual summit about global democracy
Some of the most popular baby names in America pay homage to the holidays.
50 cute baby names with holiday meanings
Elizabeth Dole places her head on her husband's casket on Thursday as Bob Dole is lying in...
LIVE: Bob Dole lying in state at US Capitol; Biden honors ‘giant of our history’
A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser...
GRAPHIC: Girlfriend: Daunte Wright was ‘just gasping’ after shooting