Advertisement

Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity

By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE/GrayNews) - A Louisiana high school student who attacked a teacher in a TikTok challenge gone wrong has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Video captured Larrianna Jackson, 18, assaulting a 64-year-old wheelchair-bound teacher and throwing her to the ground after the dismissal bell rang in early October, WVUE reported.

The teacher was badly bruised and was taken to a hospital. She was released after a couple of days.

Jackson was arrested and accused of a felony count of battery of a school teacher.

The student pleaded insanity in a St. Tammany Parish court on Dec. 8.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 14. She is awaiting prosecution in the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Two others were arrested, Trinity Gervais, 18, and a juvenile. They both face a charge of unlawful posting of a criminal activity.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pablo Miramontes-Gonzalez, 31, of Denver, Colorado, faces charges of assault, a serious...
Man accused of assaulting bus driver on I-280 in Davenport
A truck crashed into the weight room at Palmer College of Chiropractic early Friday.
Davenport man facing charges in connection with Palmer College crash
Various firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Mexican grocery store and restaurant,...
Fire investigators determine cause of Abarrotes Carrillo Mexican restaurant fire
Mayor of Savanna, Illinois Chris Lain said all city buildings will be closed to non-employees...
Savanna closes all city buildings to non-employees
Andrienne Chandler is being remembered as a loving mother and a funny, caring person.
Mother dies from COVID-19 shortly after giving birth to fourth child

Latest News

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Cash payments to teen girls described at Maxwell trial
Glenwood Resource Center.
Federal report: Iowa violates rights of disabled people
Iowa COVID-19
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record high for 2021, officials report Wednesday
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Jussie Smollett case in jurors’ hands at Chicago trial