North Scott Junior High School FFA signs official charter Wednesday

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - North Scott Junior High School signed a charter Wednesday to establish a new chapter of the Future Farmers of America.

The junior high is the first in Iowa to have an FFA program, and students will have the opportunity to lead their own program of activities and compete in competitions.

“It’s taken a lot of effort on many people’s parts to be here today,” Jacob Hunter, FFA advisor and agriculture teacher, said. “We’ve had to figure out a lot of logistics that weren’t necessarily determined because there wasn’t a pathway for having a junior high program until this moment. So with the effort of our students and adult leaders, advisors and administration we were able to come together and make this happen.”

The national FFA was founded in 1928 and is a student-led organization focused on agriculture, growing leaders, and building communities.

