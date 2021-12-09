Advertisement

Oreo teams up with Barefoot for a new cookie-inspired wine

The companies say it includes flavors of chocolate and cookies and crème, with notes of oak.
The companies say it includes flavors of chocolate and cookies and crème, with notes of oak.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Oreo and Barefoot Wine have teamed up for quite the concoction: a cookie wine.

The small-batch wine is called “Barefoot X Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine.”

The companies say it includes flavors of chocolate and cookies and creme, with notes of oak.

It’s available online now, while supplies last.

It costs 24.99 for two 750 ml bottles and one package of Oreo thin cookies.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Various firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Mexican grocery store and restaurant,...
Fire investigators determine cause of Abarrotes Carrillo Mexican restaurant fire
Quad Cities hospitals seeing staffing shortages, increase in COVID hospitalizations
‘Every bed is occupied’; Quad City health systems near capacity as COVID hospitalizations surge
Mayor of Savanna, Illinois Chris Lain said all city buildings will be closed to non-employees...
Savanna closes all city buildings to non-employees
forecast 12-08
Cloudy, milder and a bit more active into the weekend
No injuries were reported in a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon at a Bettendorf home.
No injuries reported in Bettendorf house fire Wednesday

Latest News

New York Attorney General Letitia James acknowledges questions from journalists at a news...
NY attorney general Letitia James ends run for governor
The Biden administration says the virtual gathering is a critical meeting at a moment when a...
Biden sounds alarm at virtual summit about global democracy
Some of the most popular baby names in America pay homage to the holidays.
50 cute baby names with holiday meanings
Elizabeth Dole places her head on her husband's casket on Thursday as Bob Dole is lying in...
LIVE: Bob Dole lying in state at US Capitol; Biden honors ‘giant of our history’
A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser...
GRAPHIC: Girlfriend: Daunte Wright was ‘just gasping’ after shooting