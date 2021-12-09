Advertisement

Quad Cities Chamber presents latest on economy Wednesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - An economist said the Quad Cities economy is the strongest its been since the 1980s.

Kevin Depew, deputy chief economist for RSM, gave a presentation about the 2022 economic forecast during an event hosted by the Quad Cities Chamber Wednesday at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.

Wednesday’s presentation aimed to give perspective to local businesses on what to expect and how to prepare for a different economy in the coming year.

Depew said changes made to the household balance sheets and corporate risk-taking since the Great Recession are paying off now, despite the pandemic.

“You have agriculture and manufacturing that are really the cornerstones of the local economy here,” he said. “Real estate, too, is a large contributor. So the quad cities is forecast to not grow quite as strongly as the national economy. That said, you’re still going to have the best growth here that you’ve seen in 20-30 years.”

As for the future, Depew said we are transitioning to a technology economy, which will soon replace the industrial economy of the past century.

