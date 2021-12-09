Remembering Garrett Ramos: Funeral held Thursday for Sterling firefighter killed in the line of duty

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - It’s an emotional day as the Sauk Valley community prepares to say goodbye to Sterling Fire Lt. Garrett Ramos, who was killed Saturday in the line of duty.

A funeral for the 38-year-old will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in Building 3 at the Westwood Fitness and Sports Center, 1900 Westwood Drive, Sterling.

Those attending the funeral are asked to enter via Clubhouse Lane on the east side of the complex, next to Astec Mobile Screens and follow traffic control to the parking area.

Following the funeral services, a limited family procession will leave Westwood to attend a private ceremony. A large ceremonial procession of fire apparatus from the region will then assemble and depart.

The processional route is as follows:

From Westwood Drive, exit west onto Lefevre Road

Lefevre Road west to McCue Road

McCue Road north to Science Ridge Road

Science Ridge Road east to Route 40/Locust Street

Route/40 Locust Street south to 5th Street

5th Street west to Avenue C

Avenue C to 4th Street

5th Street between Locust Street and Ave B will close temporarily between the family procession and the ceremonial procession for a private ceremony.

Ramos died early Saturday morning while fighting a fire in rural Rock Falls. He was with the fire department for nearly 10 years.

On Wednesday, hundreds of firefighters, family, friends and community members came out to pay their respects during a visitation.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos spoke on the House Floor to express her condolences for Ramos and held up a red light to honor him alongside the Sterling community.

“Lieutenant Garrett Ramos was a good man, a good firefighter, a good friend and a good Cubs fan,” she said. “But above all else, he was a son, a husband, and a father to two little children who will dearly miss him. He was a true hero to the community he served. The community has asked to put a red light on their porch in honor of Lieutenant Garrett Ramos.”

The city and International Association of Fire Fighters Local #2301 have established the “Garrett Ramos Memorial Fund” through Sauk Valley Bank.

IAFF is working with the Ramos family to establish a trust for his wife, Brittney, and daughters Ruthie and Kepa.

Donations can be made to any Sauk Valley Bank location. Checks should be made out to the “Garrett Ramos Memorial Fund.”

An online credit card payment option to the fund will go live soon at: https://app.autobooks.co/pay/garrett-ramos-memorial-fund.

