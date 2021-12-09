Advertisement

Rock Island County Health Department adds Pfizer boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds to Friday Clinics

Rock Island County Health Department logo
Rock Island County Health Department logo(KWQC/RICHD)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department will offer Pfizer boosters to teens ages 16 and 17 at its regular Friday clinic.

The RICHD said the booster is allowed six months after the second dose, the same as with anyone 18 and older.

The FDA and CDC gave the approval for the boosters for 16 and 17 age group on Thursday. The RICHD said at this time, only the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for adolescents ages 16 and 17.

RICHD offers walk-in vaccines on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and Fridays (Pfizer). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. First, second, third, and booster doses all are available, the health department said.

The Friday, Dec. 10 appointment-only pediatric Pfizer clinic for children age 5-11 is full. The link for the Dec. 17 clinic will be posted at 10 a.m. Dec. 15 on the health department’s Facebook page. Many of the RICHD healthcare and pharmacy partners also are offering vaccines for children.

The RICHD said to find a vaccine available at any provider, visit vaccines.gov. You can search by vaccine manufacturer, including pediatric doses, and by distance.

