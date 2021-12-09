Advertisement

Rock Island County Health Department, Hiney Heroes hold diaper pickup

The Rock Island County Health Department is partnering again with Hiney Heroes to provide free...
The Rock Island County Health Department is partnering again with Hiney Heroes to provide free diapers to Quad-City families on Dec. 16.(KWQC/RICHD)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department is partnering again with Hiney Heroes to provide free diapers to Quad-City families on Dec. 16.

The Rock Island County Health Department said the event is a drive-through, socially distanced event is from 1 to 3 p.m. at the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Families can receive 50 diapers per child.

Masks are required for everyone age 2 and older. Hiney Heroes asks that children be in the car.

“Diapers strain the finances of many families, especially during the holiday season,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer and public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We are proud to work with Hiney Heroes to help our families.”

According to Hiney Heroes, 1 in 3 families reports having a need for diapers. Disposable diapers cost up to $80 a month per child, and no state or federal safety-net program allows benefits to be used for diapers.

Families can pick up diapers from garages at the back of the health department parking lot (closest to UnityPoint-Trinity), the Health department said. They ask families to keep two lanes of traffic entering the parking lot; one for diapers and one for WIC and other health department services and staff members will direct traffic.

Hiney Heroes offers help to local families through the generosity of others. They ask if you wish to donate to this 501-3(c) organization, visit its website at hineyheroes.com. All donations are tax-exempt.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Various firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Mexican grocery store and restaurant,...
Fire investigators determine cause of Abarrotes Carrillo Mexican restaurant fire
Quad Cities hospitals seeing staffing shortages, increase in COVID hospitalizations
‘Every bed is occupied’; Quad City health systems near capacity as COVID hospitalizations surge
Mayor of Savanna, Illinois Chris Lain said all city buildings will be closed to non-employees...
Savanna closes all city buildings to non-employees
forecast 12-08
Cloudy, milder and a bit more active into the weekend
No injuries were reported in a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon at a Bettendorf home.
No injuries reported in Bettendorf house fire Wednesday

Latest News

More Iowans are getting COVID-19 boosters following the discovery of the variant.
Health officials confirm first case of Omicron COVID-19 variant in Iowa
Bishop Hill, IL
Lucia Nights in Bishop Hill
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing...
Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher wants to be tried as juvenile
TV6 Investigates: exclusive interview with Scott County Sex Offender
TV6 Investigates: Exclusive interview with a Scott County sex offender