Rock Island County Health Department, Hiney Heroes hold diaper pickup

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department is partnering again with Hiney Heroes to provide free diapers to Quad-City families on Dec. 16.

The Rock Island County Health Department said the event is a drive-through, socially distanced event is from 1 to 3 p.m. at the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Families can receive 50 diapers per child.

Masks are required for everyone age 2 and older. Hiney Heroes asks that children be in the car.

“Diapers strain the finances of many families, especially during the holiday season,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer and public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We are proud to work with Hiney Heroes to help our families.”

According to Hiney Heroes, 1 in 3 families reports having a need for diapers. Disposable diapers cost up to $80 a month per child, and no state or federal safety-net program allows benefits to be used for diapers.

Families can pick up diapers from garages at the back of the health department parking lot (closest to UnityPoint-Trinity), the Health department said. They ask families to keep two lanes of traffic entering the parking lot; one for diapers and one for WIC and other health department services and staff members will direct traffic.

Hiney Heroes offers help to local families through the generosity of others. They ask if you wish to donate to this 501-3(c) organization, visit its website at hineyheroes.com. All donations are tax-exempt.

