Advertisement

Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher wants to be tried as juvenile

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing...
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Jeremy Everett Goodale and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, two southeast Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher, asked a state court judge Tuesday to lower their bond so they could be released from jail, while prosecutors asked it be maintained at $1 million or even raised to $2 million.(Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show one of the teens charged with killing a Spanish teacher in Farifield wants to be tried as a juvenile.

Lawyers for 16-year-old Willard Miller filed the motion. Miller faces first degree murder charges as an adult.

The other teen charged in the teacher’s death, 16-year-old, Jeremy Goodale, faces the same charges.

Miller and Goodale are accused of killing Nohema Graber. Graber’s remains were found in Chautauqua Park in Fairfield on Nov. 3, after she was reported missing earlier that day.

Both teens have pleaded not guilty. A motive is not yet clear.

According to court documents, Miller’s lawyers argue he is too young and has no criminal history.

There is no hearing set on this request.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Various firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Mexican grocery store and restaurant,...
Fire investigators determine cause of Abarrotes Carrillo Mexican restaurant fire
Quad Cities hospitals seeing staffing shortages, increase in COVID hospitalizations
‘Every bed is occupied’; Quad City health systems near capacity as COVID hospitalizations surge
Mayor of Savanna, Illinois Chris Lain said all city buildings will be closed to non-employees...
Savanna closes all city buildings to non-employees
forecast 12-08
Cloudy, milder and a bit more active into the weekend
No injuries were reported in a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon at a Bettendorf home.
No injuries reported in Bettendorf house fire Wednesday

Latest News

TV6 Investigates: exclusive interview with Scott County Sex Offender
TV6 Investigates: Does the sex offender registry keep the public safe?
TV6 Investigates: exclusive interview with Scott County Sex Offender
TV6 Investigates: Exclusive interview with a Scott County sex offender
Remembering Sterling Fire Lt. Garrett Ramos
More people are being brought into Iowa to help handle the surge of new COVID-19...
Iowa contracting 100 traveling nurses to assist facilities as COVID cases surge