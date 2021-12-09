Advertisement

Wintry mix NW of the QC this morning

Near record highs next week!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:21 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - We are tracking the possibility of a wintry mix NW of the QC that could impact this morning’s commute.  In general, precip will start as rain before switching to sleet and then snow between 5AM-9AM.  This is a quick moving system so impacts will be minor, but  we will be monitoring.  Clouds will hang around for the rest of today, but SE winds should help temps warm into the 40s and maybe even 50º this evening.  A strong system will arrive on Friday afternoon bringing rain to the QCA and highs in the 40s and 50s.  On the backside of the system there will be strong NW winds and light snow.  Accumulations look to be around an inch near Iowa City to Galena to a dusting here in the QC metro.  Looking ahead to next week, near record highs will be possible by Tuesday and Wednesday.

TODAY: AM mix north/PM Clouds.  High: 50º Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.  Low: 30º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Afternoon showers.  High: 52º.

forecast 12-08
Cloudy, milder and a bit more active into the weekend
Look up tonight
How to see the International Space Station Wednesday evening

