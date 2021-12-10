Big start propels Moline to win over UT

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Maroons win the battle of the Moline’s.

Moline jumped out to a quick 19-2 lead over the UT Panthers Thursday night at Wharton Fieldhouse. It looked like it was going to be a blowout win, but the Lady Panthers had other ideas. They would cut the Moline lead to just 3 points near the midway point of the fourth quarter. The Maroons would pull away again in the final minutes to take a 58-48 win to move to 3-1 in the Western Big Six.

