Big start propels Moline to win over UT

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Maroons win the battle of the Moline’s.

Moline jumped out to a quick 19-2 lead over the UT Panthers Thursday night at Wharton Fieldhouse. It looked like it was going to be a blowout win, but the Lady Panthers had other ideas. They would cut the Moline lead to just 3 points near the midway point of the fourth quarter. The Maroons would pull away again in the final minutes to take a 58-48 win to move to 3-1 in the Western Big Six.

