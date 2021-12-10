Advertisement

Crafty Cat Indie Art Fest vendor insider!

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At the Crafty Cat Art Fest this weekend, you will find Nicolina’s Turtle Company! Nicolina Pappas sells metal straws with unique, fun straw pouches. Nicolina’s inspiration for her craft was when she was 8 years old and wanted people to stop using plastic straws. She asked for sewing lessons and began to make fun pouches, and started selling them with metal straws as a way to encourage people to not only use a metal straw, but to take it with them and use it everywhere. All of Nicolina’s profits are donated to conservation efforts and education, marking over $4,000 to date. Nicolina started a camp scholarship at Niabi Zoo, sponsored school outreach at Nahant Marsh, funded river cleanup through Living Lands and Waters, and ‘adopted’ the care of several turtle ambassadors at Nahant and Niabi.

Crafty Cat Indie Art Fest begins today, Friday December 10 from 5-8 p.m. and continues tomorrow, Saturday December 11 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the RiverCenter Great Hall. Admission is suggested at $2, which is donated to the River Music Experience. There will be live music, Santa and over 100 handmade and vintage vendors!

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters line up ahead of a funeral Thursday for Sterling Fire Lt. Garrett Ramos, who was...
WATCH: Funeral held Thursday for Sterling firefighter killed in the line of duty
Red and blue lights
Police: 13-year-old girl made threat on social media against Moline middle school
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing...
Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher wants to be tried as juvenile
Various firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Mexican grocery store and restaurant,...
Fire investigators determine cause of Abarrotes Carrillo Mexican restaurant fire
Baby John Beeson ‘Jb’ Parke was named in honor of his father. He was born weighing 7 pounds, 4...
‘Miracle’ baby born just before father dies of cancer

Latest News

What A Wonderful World
Timber Lake Playhouse presents ‘What A Wonderful World’
Salvation Army Assistance
Salvation Army Christmas Assistance
QC Success Fair
Quad-Cities Success Fair
Snowstar
There is ‘snow’ place like Snowstar!