Crafty Cat Indie Art Fest vendor insider!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At the Crafty Cat Art Fest this weekend, you will find Nicolina’s Turtle Company! Nicolina Pappas sells metal straws with unique, fun straw pouches. Nicolina’s inspiration for her craft was when she was 8 years old and wanted people to stop using plastic straws. She asked for sewing lessons and began to make fun pouches, and started selling them with metal straws as a way to encourage people to not only use a metal straw, but to take it with them and use it everywhere. All of Nicolina’s profits are donated to conservation efforts and education, marking over $4,000 to date. Nicolina started a camp scholarship at Niabi Zoo, sponsored school outreach at Nahant Marsh, funded river cleanup through Living Lands and Waters, and ‘adopted’ the care of several turtle ambassadors at Nahant and Niabi.

Crafty Cat Indie Art Fest begins today, Friday December 10 from 5-8 p.m. and continues tomorrow, Saturday December 11 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the RiverCenter Great Hall. Admission is suggested at $2, which is donated to the River Music Experience. There will be live music, Santa and over 100 handmade and vintage vendors!

