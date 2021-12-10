CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline investigating tool, equipment theft

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is investigating the theft of tools and equipment from a home.

During the evening hours of Oct. 29, someone stole numerous folding aluminum ladders, scaffolding planks, pump jacks, workbenches, scaffolding posts, and other tools from a residence in the 400 block of 16th Avenue, according to police.

The total value of the items taken is about $10,000.

The case investigator is asking for any information regarding this theft, including anyone that may have witnessed the suspects taking the tools and equipment. If you can help solve this case, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.

All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.