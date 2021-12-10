CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigating trailer thefts

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is investigating reports of four separate trailer thefts in the past two months.

The trailers stolen are:

A black 2020 Teske 8x4 trailer with wooden sides

A black homemade utility trailer

A black 2016 4x6 utility trailer

A 15 foot 2017 Load Trail dump trailer.

Investigators are seeking any information related to these thefts. Police say it is possible the thefts are related.

If you know of someone who has attempted to sell similar trailers without a title or you have bought a trailer like these without a title, or if you have any information about where these trailers are or who stole them, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the app P3 Tips.

All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest in these cases, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.