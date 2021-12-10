CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on retail theft charges
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:32 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?
Anthony Banks, 40, is wanted by the Moline Police Department on seven counts of felony retail theft.
Police say he is 6-foot-2-inches tall, 260 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the app P3 Tips.
All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.
