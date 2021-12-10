CRIME STOPPERS: Woman failed to appear in Moline reckless homicide case

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen her?

Krystianna Granada, 30, is wanted by the Moline Police Department for failing to appear on an original charge of reckless homicide. The charge stems from a crash in December 2016 that led to the death of Robert Moldenhauer, known as “The Can Man.”

Police say she is 4-foot-9-inches tall, 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information as to her whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the app P3 Tips.

All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest in these cases, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

