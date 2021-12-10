Davenport police to host 19th annual toy drive Saturday and Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Association is sponsoring the Family Resources Inc. Annual Christmas Toy Drive Saturday and Sunday.

The event was started in 2002 after Family Resources offices were burglarized right before Christmas, and toys and funds were stolen. The event raises money and collects new toys at Christmas for children involved in Family Resources Domestic Violence Shelters, Child Advocate Programs, and supports the Family Resources Adopt a Family Program.

The toy drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at NorthPark Mall in front of JC Penny.

100% of all proceeds go towards the children involved and served by the Family Resources Programs. It is through the generosity and continued support of our community and businesses involved that this is a successful event every year.

To further support further the cause, Chuck’s Tap, in conjunction with 7G and Coco-Cola, will be hosting a “Fill the Truck” event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, where community members can also make donations.

Additional drop off sites are available during normal business hours on Friday at:

Davenport Police Department, 416 Harrison St.

Campers Inn, 5120 Brady St.

Chuck’s Tap, 1726 W. 6th St.

