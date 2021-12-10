Advertisement

Firefighters save dog from frozen pond

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dog is back with its rightful owner after firefighters rescued him from a frozen pond in upstate New York.

Tux the border collie needed help Wednesday morning after his legs fell through the ice and he couldn’t get out of the water.

Firefighters suited up with their gear along with safety cables and broke the ice to meet up with the struggling dog.

They carried him to shore, dried him off, warmed him up and reunited him with his grateful owner.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters line up ahead of a funeral Thursday for Sterling Fire Lt. Garrett Ramos, who was...
WATCH: Funeral held Thursday for Sterling firefighter killed in the line of duty
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing...
Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher wants to be tried as juvenile
Various firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Mexican grocery store and restaurant,...
Fire investigators determine cause of Abarrotes Carrillo Mexican restaurant fire
Baby John Beeson ‘Jb’ Parke was named in honor of his father. He was born weighing 7 pounds, 4...
‘Miracle’ baby born just before father dies of cancer
Quad Cities hospitals seeing staffing shortages, increase in COVID hospitalizations
‘Every bed is occupied’; Quad City health systems near capacity as COVID hospitalizations surge

Latest News

Bodies in bodybags are placed on the side of the road after an accident in Tuxtla Gutierrez,...
53 dead after truck smuggling migrants crashes in Mexico
Warmer next week
Rumbles of thunder, rain and snow in the next 24 hours.
Julian Assange is seen in this 2017 file photo. A High Court ruling has cleared the way for his...
UK court permits Assange extradition to US on spying charges
The Davenport Police Association is sponsoring the Family Resources Inc. Annual Christmas Toy...
Davenport police to host 19th annual toy drive Saturday and Sunday
The Davenport Police Association is sponsoring the Family Resources Inc. Annual Christmas Toy...
Davenport police to host 19th annual toy drive Saturday and Sunday