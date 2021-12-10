Advertisement

Holiday season is in full swing this weekend in the QCA

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lots to do and see all in the holiday spirit this weekend in the QCA.

Here is a look at several events:

  • 2021 Lucia Nights- Friday at 6pm the Village of Bishop Hill is having a Christmas tree lighting. There will also be live music, crafts and food in the buildings across the village. This Swedish tradition honors Saint Lucia, the Queen of light.
  • Davenport Police Association Toy Drive- Saturday and Sunday join in on a good cause by bringing new toys and monetary donations to the Davenport Police Association Toy Drive. Its from 10-5pm at North Park Mall in front of JCPenney.
  • Holiday Brass- ring in the holiday season with members of the QCSO Brass and Percussion sections! Tickets are $25 for adults , $10 for each St. Paul Lutheran Church, located at 2136 Brady St. in Davenport at 3pm.
  • BHS Holiday Market- Bettendorf High School Class of 2022 is hosting their second Bett Maker’s Market on December 11th from 11am - 1pm. They have over 15 vendors with different types of crafts, clothing, homemade goods and more!
  • Sensory Friendly Santa Experience- This sensory-friendly holiday event at South Park mall allows families with all spectrums of special needs to experience a visit with Santa, in a comforting environment prior to public hours.

Organizers of this event say Santa and his elves spent lots of time preparing to make this a memorable event for families.

“We hope that all of our families that visit Santa, whether its to bring our sensory Santa event on Sunday Dec. 12th or any other day of the week, if they come out to visit Santa we hope that they have a joyous experience,” said Ashley Knox, Senior Manager.

Accommodations are made to support the sensory, physical, and developmental needs of this special audience.

