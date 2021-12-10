Hundreds show support at funeral for fallen Sterling firefighter Lt. Garrett Ramos

STERLING, IL (KWQC) - The Sterling community is remembering firefighter, Lieutenant Garrett Ramos. Friends, family, and fellow first responders came to show support by the dozens on Thursday. Ramos died early Saturday morning fighting a house fire in rural Rock Falls.

The funeral was held at the Westwood Center in Sterling. Along with the ceremony, dozens of firefighters and first responders drove their emergency vehicles in a processional around the city and by the Sterling main fire station in Ramos’ honor.

Even those who didn’t know Ramos personally say he was part of their family.

“We are one big fire family. It doesn’t matter which department you are on, from wherever you are, we are one big family,” said Marsha Bower, a member of the Harmon fire department, “For me, it’s like having a whole bunch of brothers and sisters all across the country.”

First responders at the funeral and procession that followed say the firefighter community leans on each other in the midst of tragedy.

“The family needs it. The fire department here where he belongs needs it. It’s a good feeling to know that there are this many people interested and willing to help and have the same sorrow and respect for the person that was lost,” said Jack Bremer, with the Addison fire department.

They agree showing support for fallen first responders is just part of putting on the uniform.

“It makes it easier for them to know that so many people care. From this family, one big family,” said Bremer.

The city and International Association of Fire Fighters Local #2301 have established the “Garrett Ramos Memorial Fund” through Sauk Valley Bank.

IAFF is working with the Ramos family to establish a trust for his wife, Brittney, and daughters Ruthie and Kepa.

Donations can be made to any Sauk Valley Bank location. Checks should be made out to the “Garrett Ramos Memorial Fund.”

An online credit card payment option to the fund will go live soon at: https://app.autobooks.co/pay/garrett-ramos-memorial-fund.

You can watch the full funeral service and processional here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.