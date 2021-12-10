Hy-Vee offering Pfizer-Biontech Covid-19 booster shots for 16, 17-year-olds

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee announced Thursday afternoon they will have Covid-19 booster shots from Pfizer-Biontech available at HyVee Pharmacy locations.

In a release, Hy-Vee says they are available to anyone who received their second dose of Pfizer at least six months previously.

Vaccinations at Hy-Vee Pharmacies are by appointment only, and you can schedule your appointment here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.