Hy-Vee offering Pfizer-Biontech Covid-19 booster shots for 16, 17-year-olds
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee announced Thursday afternoon they will have Covid-19 booster shots from Pfizer-Biontech available at HyVee Pharmacy locations.
In a release, Hy-Vee says they are available to anyone who received their second dose of Pfizer at least six months previously.
Vaccinations at Hy-Vee Pharmacies are by appointment only, and you can schedule your appointment here.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.