Hy-Vee offering Pfizer-Biontech Covid-19 booster shots for 16, 17-year-olds

Shots are by appointment only, can be scheduled online.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee announced Thursday afternoon they will have Covid-19 booster shots from Pfizer-Biontech available at HyVee Pharmacy locations.

In a release, Hy-Vee says they are available to anyone who received their second dose of Pfizer at least six months previously.

Vaccinations at Hy-Vee Pharmacies are by appointment only, and you can schedule your appointment here.

