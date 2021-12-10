Advertisement

HyVee Holiday Virtual Classes

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Katie Schaeffer, Hy-Vee Dietitian, has many virtual classes for kids this month!

She is teaching a Gift Gadget Cooking Class 4 times throughout the month to teach customers how to use an Instant Pot, food processor, and air fryer. Katie says that their hope is that those who are thinking about putting these on their wish list will get to learn how to use them and will feel comfortable with their new kitchen gadgets! Class is $10 and is offered on the following dates and times:

· 12/11 @ 11am

· 12/15 @ 12:30pm

· 12/16 @ 5:00pm

· 12/20 @ 10:00am

Customers can sign up here: https://app.hy-veehealthyyou.com/appointments/embed_appt?dietitian_id=609757&require_offering=true&offering_id=63758&org_level=true&hide_package_images=false&primary_color=23a7a8

Hy-Vee also have holiday classes for kiddos! Our Little Chefs class is on December 8th at 4:30pm and participants will be making Christmas ornaments out of bagels and veggies and Grinch skewers. The class is free and customers can sign up here: https://secure.gethealthie.com/appointments/embed_appt?dietitian_id=609757&require_offering=true&offering_id=52392&org_level=true

Katie is teaching the Junior Chefs in the Hy-Vee Kitchen class this month and will be making a hot cocoa stocking stuffer and creating and decorating your own graham cracker gingerbread houses. It is on December 9th at 4:30pm and it is free. Customers can sign up here: https://secure.gethealthie.com/appointments/embed_appt?dietitian_id=609757&require_offering=true&offering_id=52393&org_level=true

