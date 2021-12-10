Landon Cassill to drive full-time for 2022 Xfinity Series

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa-native Landon Cassill will drive the number 10 Voyager Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022.

Voyager Digital Ltd., a publicly traded cryptocurrency platform, announced on Thursday the two-year extension of its partnership with Cassill, with Kaulig Racing adding him to its 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup.

“Beyond honored and humbled to have this opportunity,” Cassill wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday. “Thank you Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice for welcoming me into your family Voyager is Crypto for All. We’re bringing that to NASCAR”

Under the partnership, Cassill will be paid entirely in cryptocurrency.

Cassill made his 500th career NASCAR start earlier this year.

