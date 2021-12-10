Advertisement

Moline High School holds donut eating contest for a good cause

Money raised goes to Moline’s annual “Share Joys” campaign
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - It’s a week of fun for a cause. For more than 70 years, “Share Joys” has been a holiday staple at Moline High School.  Students come together to raise money for their peers in need.

A donut eating contest was held at the MHS Bartlett Performing Arts Center.

Raising dough to eat dough. About a dozen teams made up of Moline High School students and faculty raised money to go head-to-head at this year’s donut eating contest, each team with a unique costume theme.

Share Joys raises money to buy clothing for students in need throughout the Moline-Coal Valley School District.

Even the Moline Police Department raised money for the cause.

“It is such an important event for just our school culture, I think. The money raised here, 100% of it goes to clothing students who really need it,” said Moline High School Co-Director of Student Activities, Sylvia Salinas.

“They’ve been working hard for about a month now, trying to collect the money, bring it in and they get to eat a ton of donuts or choose not to eat the donuts and stuff them on their person,” said Moline High School Co-Director of Student Activities, Lanae Harding

To participate in the donut eating contest, each team had to raise at least $500, with many teams going above and beyond that amount, doing whatever it takes to collect the money.

Madison bull:  “we took to our parents’ works. I posted on Facebook, I posted my Venmo. I went and picked up cash from people,” says Madison Bull, senior at Moline High School.

The teams had six minutes to eat a dozen donuts. Prizes were awarded to the student and adult teams to bring in the most money, and of course to the student to eat the most donuts, the fastest.

That prize went to senior Adam Perry, downing eight glazed donuts.

“It’s exciting. I definitely didn’t think I was gonna do it. I’m a lot more pumped than i should be for winning a donut eating contest, but I’m excited,” said Perry.

In all, more than $13,600 was raised from this year’s donut eating contest. It all goes toward the rest of the money raised from Share Joys, to shop for clothes the next two weekends.

“It really teaches our teenagers here to care about, like, volunteering and to care about the community and stuff like that. So, I think they learn a really vital lesson. Plus, it’s also just a wonderful time. It’s a staple of Moline culture,” said Salinas.

Since 1949, Share Joys has raised more than $1.2 million for Moline-Coal Valley students in need.

