PORT BYRON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Orion Chargers came out of the gate with a great game plan in the first quarter to jump out to a lead on the road.

Riverdale would struggle with tough double teams and ball pressure from the Orion defense, but would eventually get points on the board. The Rams would battle all night to eventually get the TRAC win 46-39.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.