Police: 13-year-old girl made threat on social media against Moline middle school

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating a threat made on social media against a middle school.

On Wednesday, the Moline-Coal Valley School District notified police that a post on Snapchat contained a threat against Wilson Middle School.

Within an hour, Moline Police Department juvenile detectives assigned as school resource officers in the school district conducted an investigation and identified a 13-year-old girl who had made the post, police said in a media release.

Detectives interviewed the student and her family and searched school property, including lockers. Further investigation was conducted with the student’s home with family members who were fully cooperative. No weapons were located, according to the release.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The Moline-Coal Valley School District implemented safety plans and the student is not in the academic buildings pending further proceedings by the school, according to the release.

The Moline Police Department has referred the case to Juvenile Court Services for further evaluation in the juvenile justice system. No further information was available Thursday.

“Both the police department and the school district take any threat against the safety of the student body or facilities very seriously,” police said in the release. “They will be investigated fully and dealt with through school discipline and/or the criminal justice system as appropriate. The Moline Police Department has an excellent working relationship with the administration and staff at the schools in the district and are regularly in contact about any issues impacting public safety.”

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities has several different platforms for reporting of tips anonymously.

If you know of suspicious activity involving a school or any other crime, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the smartphone application P3 Tips. Additionally, Crime Stoppers has a smartphone app for students in all Quad Cities area schools called P3 Campus. All reports remain anonymous.

