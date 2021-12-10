Advertisement

Police: Man charged in shots fired case in Whiteside County

Cody M. Emery 34 years of Prophetstown Illinois
Cody M. Emery 34 years of Prophetstown Illinois(KWQC/ Whiteside County Sheriffs)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITESIDE CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Whiteside County Sheriffs Department responded to shots fired call on Dec. 4.

At about 12:21 a.m. deputies responded to the area of Black Road and Henry Road, in rural Fenton, Illinois the report of shots fired at an occupied car, Whiteside County Sheriffs Department said in a media release.

Police say the incident was investigated and Deputies arrested 34-year-old Cody M. Emery of Prophetstown Illinois for two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and three counts of disorderly conduct.

Emery was incarcerated in the Whiteside County Jail, police said. On Dec. 4, Emery had a bond hearing in Whiteside County Court System bond was set at $150,000 10% applied.  

Officials said Emery posted bond with a pending court date.

